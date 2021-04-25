Toshiba's No. 2 shareholder calls for review of strategic alternatives

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - 3D Investment Partners, the second-largest shareholder in Toshiba Corp 6502.T, has called on the Japanese industrial conglomerate to conduct a formal review of strategic alternatives.

"We are very concerned, based on media reports and Toshiba's own press releases, that Toshiba may not be serving the interests of the corporation and has been actively discouraging takeover proposals," 3D said in a letter sent to Toshiba's board.

