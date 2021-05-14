Toshiba's European business hit by cyberattack -source

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Toshiba's European business has been hit by a cyberattack, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday, with public broadcaster NHK identifying the perpetrators as DarkSide, the group the U.S. FBI blamed for the Colonial Pipeline attack.

The Japanese firm said it was investigating a possible hacking.

