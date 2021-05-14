Toshiba's European business hit by cyberattack -source

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Toshiba's European business has been hit by a cyberattack, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday, with public broadcaster NHK identifying the perpetrators as DarkSide, the group the U.S. FBI blamed for the Colonial Pipeline attack.

The Japanese firm said it was investigating a possible hacking.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.