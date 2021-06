June 17 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's 6502.T biggest shareholder, Effissimo Capital Management, labeled the company's board as "ineffective", the Financial Times reported on Thursday. (https://on.ft.com/3iKrBoY)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.