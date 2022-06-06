Toshiba’s big vision may have micro timetable

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - There’s no single way to run a company. Toshiba knows that more than most. In just over six months it has switched from targeting a three-way split, to putting units up for sale, to new boss Taro Shimada outlining his vision of those businesses as core to a software-focused, data-driven future. With attention of shareholders fixed firmly on the $19 billion Japanese conglomerate’s potential privatisation though, his contribution may only be a step in that process.

Three months into his chief executive role, Shimada on Thursday unveiled a plan https://www.global.toshiba/content/dam/toshiba/ww/ir/corporate/pr/pdf/tpr20220602e_1.pdf that aims to break down silos within Toshiba and help its 7,400 software engineers, split between some 30 units, collaborate better. In theory, they will help Toshiba profit from the data collected by businesses including commercial lighting and elevators which were earmarked for sale in February. In Shimada-speak, the result would be a “quantum” transformation. It is small solace for investors, however, that a vision focused on growth, not carve-ups, has taken so long to emerge.

Given its timing, Shimada’s blueprint sits somewhere between being a long-term strategy, a rallying cry for Toshiba’s 116,000 demoralised employees and perhaps a pitch to any new owners to keep him in place. His projection of a top line growing at a compound annual rate of 5% between now and 2030 doesn’t sound ambitious – until one remembers that Toshiba has managed to increase sales, year-on-year, only twice in the past decade.

For Toshiba’s shares however, the only strategy that matters currently is the one where eight groups have put in non-binding buyout proposals and a further two have suggested strategic capital alliances. KKR, Blackstone, and Brookfield Asset Management were among those considering bids, per Reuters. A whittled-down set of suitors is due to begin due diligence for binding proposals next month.

Asked in a media briefing on Friday whether management’s recommendations for that group might be coloured by buyers’ alignment with his own vision, Shimada said he hoped his ideas would inspire Toshiba’s suitors to submit even better plans of their own. Jerry Black, on the board since 2019, described the strategy as part of an iterative process while cautioning that a sale was not a foregone conclusion. Still, after years of going around in circles, progress in a clear direction seems enough for shareholders – for now.

Toshiba’s new chief executive, Taro Shimada, on June 2 presented a strategy for the embattled conglomerate to keep units previously earmarked for sale, including lighting and elevators, in order to capitalise on the data that the related products can collect.

The Japanese company also announced it was evaluating eight initial proposals to take it private as well as two for capital alliances where it would remain listed.

In April Toshiba kicked off a process to solicit bids to unlock value. Last month, the company nominated an M&A banker to chair its board as well as two representatives from among its most aggressive shareholders. The board’s vote on the two activist hedge-fund nominees was not unanimous, Reuters reported on June 3, citing people familiar with the matter.

Toshiba is due to hold its annual meeting on June 28.

