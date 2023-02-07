Toshiba's bidder JIP set to win commitments for $10.6 bln loan- Bloomberg News

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Top Japanese banks have agreed to issue commitment letters for a 1.4 trillion yen ($10.60 billion) loan that backs a Japan Industrial Partners-led consortium's takeover offer for Toshiba Corp 6502.T, Bloomberg news reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

($1 = 132.1300 yen)

