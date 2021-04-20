Markets

Toshiba Will Not Evaluate Fresh Acquisition Bid From CVC Asia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) on Tuesday announced that it would not evaluate a renewed bid made by private equity firm CVC Asia Pacific Ltd to acquire the company.

The company said that a letter provided by CVC Asia does not offer any details about its capital structure or management policies after the acquisition process is complete. Toshiba also said that CVC also did not provide an assurance of compliance with local and foreign laws and regulations.

Toshiba added that the letter from CVC Asia also did not "contain any specific and detailed information capable of detailed evaluation."

"It merely stated that CVC would step aside to await our guidance as to whether a privatization of Toshiba would suit management's and the Board of Directors' strategic objectives," the company added.

Earlier, Toshiba had received a preliminary and non-legally binding proposal from CVC Asia for a private acquisition and takeover of the company. However, as the company felt that it was not a proper and feasible acquisition proposal, it said that it would review it after receiving more information from CVC Asia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular