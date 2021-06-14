Toshiba wants to include two foreigners among new board, hold EGM

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp 6502.T will hold an emergency general meeting to appoint new members and wants to hold include two foreigners among new directors, the chairman of the board said on Monday.

Osamu Nagayama made the comments at a news conference broadcast online, a day after the crisis-hit conglomerate said two board members and two executives are stepping down, following an explosive investigation that revealed the company had colluded with the government to pressure shareholders.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

