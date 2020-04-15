Toshiba to temporarily close factories, offices in Japan

Contributor
Tim Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Toshiba Corp on Wednesday said it will temporarily close factories and offices in Japan from May 6 to May 15, allowing as many as 76,000 to stay at home as the coronavirus spreads, Kyodo newswire reported. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;)) nL3N2C331F

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T on Wednesday said it will temporarily close factories and offices in Japan from May 6 to May 15, allowing as many as 76,000 to stay at home as the coronavirus spreads, Kyodo newswire reported.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters