Toshiba to temporarily close factories, offices in Japan

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T on Wednesday said it will temporarily close factories and offices in Japan from May 6 to May 15, allowing as many as 76,000 to stay at home as the coronavirus spreads, Kyodo newswire reported.

