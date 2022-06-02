Toshiba to tell shareholders that activist nominees not approved unanimously -sources

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T plans to notify its shareholders that board director nominees from two of its major hedge fund shareholders were not approved unanimously by the nomination committee, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The embattled conglomerate plans to include the note on the divided vote in its notice of the annual shareholders meeting on June 28, to be published next week, the two sources said, declining to be identified because the matter is still private.

