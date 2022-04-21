Toshiba to solicit proposals on strategic alternatives, including privatisation

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Thursday it has resolved to solicit proposals on strategic alternatives, including privatisation of the company.

The company has retained Nomura Securities as an adviser and expects to complete evaluation of non-binding proposals before its annual general meeting of shareholders, it said in a release.

Toshiba said the evaluation will take into account the likelihood that the eventual transaction will be approved under competition and national securities laws.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; editing by Jason Neely)

