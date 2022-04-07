Toshiba to restart strategic review to study options including take-private

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Thursday it had decided to set up a special committee to engage with potential investors and sponsors for strategic alternatives, including a potential take-private option.

The company also said it would temporarily suspend portfolio divestitures that were part of the spin-off plan which was voted down by shareholders last month.

