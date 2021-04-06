Toshiba to receive buyout offer of more than $20 billion from CVC - Nikkei

Contributor
Nilanjana Basu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is to propose a deal to buy Toshiba Corp through a tender offer, which is expected to exceed more than $20 bln, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

April 6 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is to propose a deal to buy Toshiba Corp 6502.T through a tender offer, which is expected to exceed more than $20 bln, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

The formal proposal to buy the company is expected to be made as early as Wednesday, according to the report.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nilanjana.Basu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More