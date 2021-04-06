Toshiba to receive buyout offer of more than $20 billion from CVC - Nikkei

April 6 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is to propose a deal to buy Toshiba Corp 6502.T through a tender offer, which is expected to exceed more than $20 bln, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

The formal proposal to buy the company is expected to be made as early as Wednesday, according to the report.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nilanjana.Basu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.