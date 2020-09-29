Toshiba to pull out of system LSI chip business

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will withdraw from the money-losing system LSI chip business as the industrial Japanese conglomerate aims to boost the group's profit margins.

The business includes image recognition processors supplied to Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, although Toshiba said it would continue sales and support operations for existing customers.

