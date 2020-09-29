Toshiba to pull out of system LSI chip business

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Tuesday it will withdraw from the money-losing system LSI chip business as the industrial Japanese conglomerate aims to boost the group's profit margins.

The business includes image recognition processors supplied to Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, although Toshiba said it would continue sales and support operations for existing customers.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.