Toshiba to hold EGM by end-April, confront activist challenge

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Toshiba Corp said on Friday it would hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting (EGM) by end-April to vote on proposals from overseas hedge funds, in what would be a high-profile test case for shareholder activism in Japan.

Shareholders on the register as of Feb. 1 will be eligible for voting, and the EGM will be held within three months from that date, the Japanese industrial conglomerate said in a statement.

