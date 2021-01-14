Toshiba to hold EGM by end-April, confront activist challenge

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Friday it would hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting (EGM) by end-April to vote on proposals from overseas hedge funds, in what would be a high-profile test case for shareholder activism in Japan.

Shareholders on the register as of Feb. 1 will be eligible for voting, and the EGM will be held within three months from that date, the Japanese industrial conglomerate said in a statement.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Tom Hogue)

