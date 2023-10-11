News & Insights

Toshiba to go private on Dec 20 after successful $13 bln takeover bid

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

October 11, 2023 — 11:16 pm EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Thursday it will hold an extraordinary shareholder's meeting on Nov. 22 to approve the consolidation of its shares, which will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 20.

The Japanese conglomerate Toshiba last month announced the success of a 2 trillion yen ($13.4 billion) tender offer from private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners.

($1 = 149.2100 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.