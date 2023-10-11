Toshiba to go private on Dec 20 after successful $13 bln takeover bid

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Thursday it will hold an extraordinary shareholder's meeting on Nov. 22 to approve the consolidation of its shares, which will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 20.

The Japanese conglomerate Toshiba last month announced the success of a 2 trillion yen ($13.4 billion) tender offer from private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners.

($1 = 149.2100 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

