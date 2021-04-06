Toshiba to get $20 billion take-private offer from CVC - Nikkei

Adds details from Nikkei report, shares

April 6 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will propose a deal to buy Toshiba Corp 6502.T through a tender offer, which is expected to exceed $20 billion, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

U.S.-listed shares of Toshiba TOSYY.PK jumped up 19.4% after the report, which said the formal proposal to buy the company may be made as early as Wednesday.

CVC is considering a 30% premium over Toshiba's current share price, which would put the value of the deal at nearly 2.3 trillion yen ($20.94 billion) based on Tuesday's close, the Nikkei report said.

Toshiba declined to comment on the news and CVC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Japanese firm has been under pressure from activist funds since it sold 600 billion yen of stock to dozens of foreign hedge funds during a crisis stemming from the bankruptcy of its U.S. nuclear power unit in 2017.

($1 = 109.8400 yen)

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Ramakrishnan M.)

