TOSYY

Toshiba to get $20 billion take-private offer from CVC - Nikkei

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will propose a deal to buy Toshiba Corp through a tender offer, which is expected to exceed $20 billion, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

Adds details from Nikkei report, shares

April 6 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will propose a deal to buy Toshiba Corp 6502.T through a tender offer, which is expected to exceed $20 billion, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

U.S.-listed shares of Toshiba TOSYY.PK jumped up 19.4% after the report, which said the formal proposal to buy the company may be made as early as Wednesday.

CVC is considering a 30% premium over Toshiba's current share price, which would put the value of the deal at nearly 2.3 trillion yen ($20.94 billion) based on Tuesday's close, the Nikkei report said.

Toshiba declined to comment on the news and CVC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Japanese firm has been under pressure from activist funds since it sold 600 billion yen of stock to dozens of foreign hedge funds during a crisis stemming from the bankruptcy of its U.S. nuclear power unit in 2017.

($1 = 109.8400 yen)

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Ramakrishnan M.)

((Nilanjana.Basu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TOSYY

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters