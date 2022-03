TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T is set to announce the resignation of chief executive Satoshi Ttsunakawa as early as Tuesday, Japanese broadcaster TV Tokyo reported.

Senior executive Taro Shimada will become the new CEO, TV Tokyo said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

