Toshiba Submits Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Goals To SBT Initiative For Validation

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) Friday announced that it has submitted greenhouse gas emission reduction targets to Science Based Targets or SBT initiative for validation.

In June, in its "The Toshiba Next Plan Progress Report," the company had announced its commitment to submit its greenhouse gas emissions goals by the end of this fiscal year, to March 31, 2021.

The SBT initiative was established by CDP, the United Nations Global Compact or UNGC, World Resources Institute or WRI, and the World Wide Fund for Nature or WWF.

Toshiba noted that the initiative defines a set of medium- and long-term science-based goals that companies follow toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the threats of climate change.

The goals follow the targets defined by the 2015 Paris Agreement, and promote emission reductions necessary to limit global warming.

Toshiba also said it plans to make information disclosures in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure, with the aim of improving long-term corporate value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.