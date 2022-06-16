Toshiba, Sony lose fight against EU cartel fine

BRUSSELS, June 16 (Reuters) - Toshiba 6502.T, Sony 6758.T and Samsung Electronics 005930.KS on Thursday lost their court fight against an EU cartel fine levied seven years ago for colluding in procurement tenders for optical disc drives.

The Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice, Europe's top court, backed the penalties imposed by the European Commission in 2015. Judges however partially annulled part of the EU competition enforcer's decision.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

