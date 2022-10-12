Toshiba shares surge following report of $19 bln buyout bid

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Toshiba Corp 6502.T jumped about 9% in early trading on Thursday following a report that a domestic-led consortium is looking to buy the Japanese conglomerate for 2.8 trillion yen ($19.1 billion).

News agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday that a group of firms led by Japan Industrial Partners, a domestic private equity group, had made the bid, which marked a premium of around 26% from Wednesday's closing price.

The group, which includes Chubu Electric Power Co 9502.T, had received the right of first refusal in its bid for Toshiba, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Shares of Toshiba were up 8.5% at 5,566 yen in morning trade in Tokyo, putting them on track for their biggest one-day gain in more than a year.

($1 = 146.7700 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Byford; editing by David Dolan and Richard Pullin)

