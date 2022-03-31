Toshiba shares jump as buyout speculation mounts

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Toshiba Corp 6502.T jumped 4% in early Tokyo trade on Friday on speculation that private equity firms could be lining up to take the embattled conglomerate private.

Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management said in a filing on Thursday that it had agreed to sell its entire stake to Bain Capital if the U.S. private equity firm launched a tender offer.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.