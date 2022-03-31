Toshiba shares jump as buyout speculation mounts

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Shares of Toshiba Corp jumped 4% in early Tokyo trade on Friday on speculation that private equity firms could be lining up to take the embattled conglomerate private.

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Toshiba Corp 6502.T jumped 4% in early Tokyo trade on Friday on speculation that private equity firms could be lining up to take the embattled conglomerate private.

Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management said in a filing on Thursday that it had agreed to sell its entire stake to Bain Capital if the U.S. private equity firm launched a tender offer.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters