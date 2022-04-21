Toshiba shares jump after Japanese conglomerate opens door to buyout

David Dolan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Shares of Toshiba Corp jumped more than 3% on Friday, after the Japanese conglomerate said it would solicit deal offers, including on a potential buyout, bolstering hopes of a lucrative exit for its hedge fund investors.

The Japanese conglomerate, which has been locked in a long-battle with some of its major shareholders over its strategic direction, said on Thursday it had hired Nomura Securities 8604.T as a financial adviser on strategic alternatives.

Those would include privatisation, it said.

The move comes after its shareholders last month voted down a company proposal to spin off its devices unit.

Shares of Toshiba were up 3.6% at 5,343 yen at 0117 GMT.

