Toshiba shareholder Farallon calls on it to solicit buy-out offers

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - One of Toshiba Corp's 6502.T largest shareholders on Friday called on it to solicit buy-out offers, joining a chorus of investors that have opposed the Japanese conglomerate's plan to break itself up.

Farallon Capital Management, a U.S. hedge fund that owns more than 6% of Toshiba, making it the third-largest shareholder, said in a statement it planned to oppose the break-up plan and that Toshiba should solicit privatisation proposals.

It said Toshiba should carefully evaluate private equity interest and continue a strategic review.

Toshiba's top shareholder and two influential proxy advisory firms on Thursday said they opposed the company's plan to split up.

