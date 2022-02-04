US Markets
Toshiba set to sell Toshiba Carrier stake for $869 mln -Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T is set to sell its 60% stake in air conditioning business Toshiba Carrier to its U.S. counterpart, Carrier Corp CARR.N, for about $869 million, Nikkei reported on Friday.

