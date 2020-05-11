Toshiba sees FY2019 profit roughly in line with forecast, limited virus impact

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Monday it expects operating profit for the year ended March to more than triple, as the Japanese industrial conglomerate sees a limited impact from the coronavirus outbreak on its earnings for the financial year.

It forecast a profit of more than 130 billion yen ($1.2 billion), roughly in line with the previously estimated 140 billion yen.

The outbreak is likely to have reduced revenue by about 40 billion yen and profit by about 20 billion yen, it added.

($1 = 106.9700 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.