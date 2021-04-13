Toshiba says to discuss top management issues on Wednesday

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Wednesday that its board would meet on Wednesday to discuss top management issues, adding media reports that Chief Executive Nobuaki Kurumatani would be replaced was not something it announced.

Kurumatani was facing controversy over a $20 billion buyout bid from his former employer, CVC Capital Partners, a source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Chang-Ran Kim)

