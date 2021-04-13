US Markets

Toshiba says to discuss top management issues on Wednesday

Contributors
Sakura Murakami Reuters
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday that its board would meet on Wednesday to discuss top management issues, adding media reports that Chief Executive Nobuaki Kurumatani would be replaced was not something it announced.

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Wednesday that its board would meet on Wednesday to discuss top management issues, adding media reports that Chief Executive Nobuaki Kurumatani would be replaced was not something it announced.

Kurumatani was facing controversy over a $20 billion buyout bid from his former employer, CVC Capital Partners, a source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Chang-Ran Kim)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular