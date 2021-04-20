Toshiba says not considering CVC offer but open to deals

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Tuesday that it was not considering an offer from CVC Capital Partners after receiving a letter from the private equity firm a day earlier, although it was open to various proposals including those to take the company private.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Ando, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.