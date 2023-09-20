News & Insights

Toshiba says JIP's $14 bln tender offer set to succeed

September 20, 2023 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki and Tokyo Newsroom for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A $14 billion tender offer to take Toshiba 6502.Tprivate is set to succeed, the Japanese company said on Wednesday, clearing a way for Japan's biggest deal this year.

Toshiba has received a report from the buyer, a group led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), that the tender offer "is forecasted to be successful," the company said.

JIP, a private equity firm, launched a 4,620 yen ($31.24) per share bid to take Toshiba private last month, a move that would put the electronics-to-power stations maker in domestic hands after years of battles with overseas activist shareholders.

The offer, which ended on Wednesday, needed at least two-thirds of shareholders to tender their shares for it to succeed.

($1 = 147.9100 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Tokyo Newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens)

