Toshiba says it will sell 55% stake in air conditioning unit to U.S. Carrier for 100 bln yen

Makiko Yamazaki: Reuters
TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Monday it will sell a majority of its 60% stake in air conditioning unit Toshiba Carrier to U.S. joint venture partner Carrier Global Corp CARR.N for around 100 billion yen ($870 million).

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki: Editing by Neil Fullick)

