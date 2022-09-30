US Markets

Toshiba says it received multiple 'in-depth' potential partnership requests

Contributor
Kantaro Komiya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Toshiba Corp said on Friday it had received multiple "more in-depth" written indications of interest by potential partners in the second bidding round for its restructuring plans.

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Friday it had received multiple "more in-depth" written indications of interest by potential partners in the second bidding round for its restructuring plans.

Toshiba will continue to engage with potential partners "over the coming months" but does not anticipate providing

any further official updates on the bidding process hereafter, the Japanese conglomerate said in a statement.

Toshiba is seeking strategic proposals and restructuring plans, including going private after a buyout.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular