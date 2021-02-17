Toshiba says found no evidence of attempt to pressure Harvard over AGM voting

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Wednesday that an internal investigation found no evidence the company was involved in any effort to pressure the Harvard University endowment fund over voting at the company's annual shareholders meeting (AGM).

The Japanese conglomerate also said it concluded there was no need to launch a third-party committee, demanded by its top shareholder, to investigate if the firm's AGM in July was conducted fairly.

Reuters reported that Hiromichi Mizuno, a Japanese government adviser at the time, had told the Harvard fund that its vote at Toshiba's AGM could be subject to a regulatory probe should it vote against the firm's management.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Alex Richardson)

