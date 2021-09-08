US Markets
Toshiba says board has not yet decided on best strategic option

Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday its board has not yet decided on the most appropriate strategic option for the company and is continuing to explore feasible alternatives.

The board has determined that its strategic review committee should focus on potential investors' approach on corporate value including how to resolve issues faced in pursuing take-private options, it said in a statement.

Toshiba has been in talks with at least four global private equity firms including KKR & Co Inc KKR.N to seek their ideas for its new strategy, Reuters has reported.

