Toshiba says 3D drops part of proposal on articles of incorporation

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Tuesday that a major shareholder, 3D Investment Partners, had withdrawn part of its shareholder proposal.

Last week, Toshiba said it planned an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for March 24 to seek initial approval to hive off its devices business.

The firm 3D Investment Partners is based in Singapore.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.