Toshiba Resolves To Solicit Proposals On Strategic Alternatives, Including Privatisation

(RTTNews) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK), on Thursday, said its Board of Directors and the Special Committee has resolved to solicit proposals on strategic alternatives, including privatisation of the company.

The company has retained Nomura Securities Co. Ltd. as financial adviser and Nishimura & Asahi as legal advisor. In addition, the Board and the Special Committee has independently retained UBS Securities Japan Co. Ltd. as financial advisor and Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu as legal advisor in order to be advised independently from the management team.

Toshiba further noted that it will evaluate the financing arrangements and the certainty of each transaction being actually implemented, including the likelihood of each transaction to be approved by the authorities under competition laws and national securities laws.

