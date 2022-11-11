Toshiba reports 75% plunge in Q2 operating profit, cuts full-year outlook

Adds background

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp 6502.T on Friday reported a 75% slump in second-quarter operating profit and lowered its full-year earnings outlook after logging an appraisal loss for its printing business.

It posted an operating profit of 7.54 billion yen ($53.2 million) for the July-September quarter. The result compared with a consensus estimate of 36.9 billion yen from four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Toshiba, which is exploring options for a buyout, cut its profit forecast for the year ending March to 125 billion yen from 170 billion yen.

The earnings outlook for Toshiba could have implications for would-be buyers of the conglomerate, given that, according to sources, Japanese banks are cautious about financing a buyout deal.

A consortium led by private equity fund Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) submitted a bid to buy Toshiba for around $15 billion that lacks key commitments from banks, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday, raising questions about whether the offer can succeed.

Another potential bidder, state-backed fund Japan Investment Corp (JIC), is also preparing a proposal, sources have said. The fund has been in talks with U.S. private equity fund Bain Capital and north Asia fund MBK Partners to form a separate consortium, sources have said.

JIP and JIC have declined to comment.

($1 = 141.6500 yen)

