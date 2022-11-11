Toshiba reports 75% plunge in Q2 operating profit, cuts full-year outlook

November 11, 2022 — 01:09 am EST

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp 6502.T on Friday reported a 75% slump in second-quarter operating profit and lowered its full-year earnings outlook.

It posted an operating profit of 7.54 billion yen ($53.2 million) for the July-September quarter. The result compared with a consensus estimate of 36.9 billion yen from four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Toshiba, which is exploring options for a buyout, cut its profit forecast for the year ending March to 125 billion yen from 170 billion yen.

($1 = 141.6500 yen)

