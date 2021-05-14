Toshiba Posts FY Profit

(RTTNews) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) reported that net income for fiscal year 2020 was 114.0 billion yen or 251.25 yen per share compared to a loss of 114.6 billion yen or 236.39 yen per share in the prior year.

Annual operating income was 104.4 billion yen down from 130.5 billion yen last year. Net sales for the year declined to 3.05 trillion yen from last year's 3.39 trillion yen, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19.

For fiscal year 2021, the company projects net income to be 110.0 billion yen, operating income of 170 billion yen and net sales of 3.25 trillion yen.

