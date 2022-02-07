Toshiba Plans To Separate Into Two Standalone Companies

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) announced its intention to separate the company into two standalone companies, instead of three, as previously announced. These are Toshiba/ Infrastructure Service Co. and Device Co.

Toshiba/ Infrastructure Service comprises Toshiba's Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Digital Solutions and Battery businesses. This will also include Toshiba's ownership stake in Kioxia Holdings Corp.

Further, Device Co. consists of Toshiba's Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions business.

Device Co. will be spun-off from Toshiba and its company stock will be distributed to Toshiba's shareholders at the time of the spin-off record date.

The reorganization remains on track to be completed in the second half of fiscal year 2023.

In Japan, Toshiba shares were trading at 4,800 yen, up 1.63 percent.

