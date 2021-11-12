Toshiba panel denies illegally pressuring overseas shareholders

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Executives of Japan's Toshiba Corp 6502.T did not make any joint illegal approach with the government to curb shareholder proposal rights or the exercise of their voting rights, the company's governance panel said on Friday.

