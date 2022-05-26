Toshiba nominates Houlihan exec as chair, invites Elliott, Farallon execs to board

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Toshiba Corp on Thursday nominated executives from two of its major hedge fund shareholders for board seats, potentially a turning point in a long battle between the Japanese conglomerate and its activist shareholders.

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T on Thursday nominated executives from two of its major hedge fund shareholders for board seats, potentially a turning point in a long battle between the Japanese conglomerate and its activist shareholders.

Toshiba also nominated Akihiro Watanabe, an executive at M&A advisory firm Houlihan Lokey, as board chairperson, a key post as the company undertakes a fresh strategic review.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters