Toshiba nominates Houlihan exec as chair, invites Elliott, Farallon execs to board

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T on Thursday nominated executives from two of its major hedge fund shareholders for board seats, potentially a turning point in a long battle between the Japanese conglomerate and its activist shareholders.

Toshiba also nominated Akihiro Watanabe, an executive at M&A advisory firm Houlihan Lokey, as board chairperson, a key post as the company undertakes a fresh strategic review.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

