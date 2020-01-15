Toshiba Machine to tender NuFlare shares to Toshiba despite higher offer from Hoya

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Toshiba Machine Co 6104.T said on Wednesday it would tender its stake in chip equipment maker NuFlare Technology Inc 6256.T to Toshiba Corp 6502.T, shrugging off a higher counter offer by Hoya Corp 7741.T.

The tender by Toshiba Machine, NuFlare's second-largest shareholder with a 15.8% stake, would allow Toshiba to secure more than two-thirds of NuFlare.

Toshiba, which already holds 52.4% of NuFlare, is aiming to take full control of the chip equipment maker as the Japanese government pointed to corporate governance issues with dual listings of parents and subsidiaries.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.