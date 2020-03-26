Toshiba Machine shareholders OK anti-takeover measures against activist Murakami

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Toshiba Machine Co 6104.T said on Friday that a majority of shareholders approved controversial anti-takeover measures against a fund backed by veteran activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami.

The vote, seen by some as another test case for Japan's corporate governance, would allow the Japanese molding machine manufacturer to block Murakami's bid for up to 43.8% of the company.

