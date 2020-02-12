Toshiba Machine opposes takeover bid by activist investor Murakami

Japan's Toshiba Machine said on Wednesday it would officially oppose a takeover offer by activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami and hold a shareholders meeting on March 27 to seek approval for the adoption of defence measures.

The former Toshiba Corp 6502.T unit said the decision is based on a conclusion drawn up by an independent committee that discussed Murakami's proposal.

A takeover by Murakami is likely to hurt corporate and shareholder value, the molding machine company said. Murakami last month launched a bid of up to $235 million for control of the company.

