Toshiba logs surprise Q1 operating loss on higher material costs

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it had posted an operating loss in the first quarter as it grappled with a global chip shortage and rising material costs.

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Wednesday it had posted an operating loss in the first quarter as it grappled with a global chip shortage and rising material costs.

Toshiba posted an operating loss of 4.8 billion yen ($35.6 million) for the April-June quarter, versus a profit of 14.5 billion yen a year earlier.

That compares with a consensus estimate of a 19.4 billion yen profit from four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

But the scandal-laden Japanese industrial conglomerate, which is exploring going private and other options, maintained its profit forecast for the year ending March at 170 billion yen, up 7% from the previous year.

($1 = 134.98 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More