Toshiba Likely To Go Private With $15 Bln Takeover Bid From JIP -Led Consortium

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK), which is undergoing a restructuring of its operations, is set to accept a takeover offer by a coalition led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners or JIP, Nikkei reported.

The proposed acquisition, which will take Toshiba private, is estimated to be worth around 2 trillion yen or around $15.3 billion.

The Board passed the resolution at its Thursday's meeting and decided to accept the JIP proposal, expecting that an acquisition by JIP would enhance the company's corporate value and shareholder returns. JIP would now conduct a takeover bid that will end the restructuring at Toshiba.

The acquisition is expected to be financed by investments from approximately 20 Japanese companies, as well as loans from Japanese banks.

The company began its restructuring process after it received its first takeover bid in April 2021 from Europe-based CVC Capital Partners. In November 2021, Toshiba announced a plan to split the entire group into three companies.

Last April, Toshiba began publicly soliciting restructuring proposals, including delisting, and JIP submitted a takeover offer in November, and a final proposal in February.

In June last year, the company had said that it received 8 initial proposals for privatization, as well as 2 initial proposals for a strategic capital and business alliance.

