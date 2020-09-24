Toshiba investor calls for investigation into botched shareholder meeting -letter

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's 6502.T top shareholder Effissimo Capital Management has called for an independent probe into the company's botched shareholder meeting in a letter sent to the Japanese conglomerate's board.

Singapore-based Effissimo said in the Sept. 23 letter seen by Reuters that it had surveyed several dozen shareholders and several of them were not able to vote in a manner consistent with their intentions at the meeting.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; writing by David Dolan; editing by Jason Neely)

