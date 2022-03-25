US Markets

Toshiba investor 3D hails shareholders' rejection of separation plan

Rocky Swift Reuters
Singapore-based fund 3D Investment Partners is pleased that shareholders of Toshiba Corp rejected the Japanese conglomerate's separation plan, the fund said on Friday.

In a statement, the fund called for Toshiba's strategic review committee to immediately re-examine all the company's options.

The statement came a day after an extraordinary general meeting voted down competing proposals, one from Toshiba management and another backed by activist shareholders, leaving uncertain the future direction of the embattled company.

