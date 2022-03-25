Toshiba investor 3D hails shareholders' rejection of separation plan

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Singapore-based fund 3D Investment Partners is pleased that shareholders of Toshiba Corp 6502. rejected the Japanese conglomerate's separation plan, the fund said on Friday.

In a statement, the fund called for Toshiba's strategic review committee to immediately re-examine all the company's options.

The statement came a day after an extraordinary general meeting voted down competing proposals, one from Toshiba management and another backed by activist shareholders, leaving uncertain the future direction of the embattled company.

Source text for Eikon: ID:nPn2xvLGba

Further company coverage: 6502.T

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.