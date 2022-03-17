Toshiba independent director to vote for preparations to privatise

March 17 (Reuters) - Raymond Zage, an independent director of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp 6502.T, will vote for a resolution seeking additional work towards a possible privatisation exercise, he said in a statement on Thursday.

The March 24 shareholder vote on Toshiba's plan to split in half will be a key moment in a long-running battle between management of the once-mighty technology company and its growing number of foreign shareholders.

"Some level of additional information could be provided to shareholders for the purposes of comparing a potential privatisation with the potential value of the proposed spin off plan," Zage said in the statement.

