Toshiba has opted for 2-way split to "suit themselves", top 15 shareholder says

Toshiba Corp's management has opted for a two-way split to "suit themselves", a top 15 shareholder in the company said on Friday, slamming what it described as a lack of trust and management accountability at the Japanese conglomerate.

The shareholder spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The Nikkei earlier reported that Toshiba is considering splitting in half instead of three and will offload its U.S. air conditioning business for $870 million, in an attempt to overcome shareholder opposition to its turnaround plan.

