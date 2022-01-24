Toshiba halts operations at chip manufacturing site after quake

Toshiba Corp said on Monday that it had suspended operations at a group chip R&D and manufacturing site in Oita, southern Japan, after a strong earthquake hit the area at the weekend.

Some equipment had been damaged and the company was still analysing the impact on production, Toshiba said in a statement.

